Rajya Sabha passes bill to ensure rights of HIV and AIDS patients
The HIV and AIDS Bill, 2014, aimed at ensuring equal rights while seeking treatment, education and job by people living with HIV, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. NEW DELHI: The HIV and AIDS Bill, 2014, aimed at ensuring equal rights while seeking treatment, education and job by people living with HIV, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
