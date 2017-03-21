Prince Harry follows in Princess Diana's footsteps, visits HIV charity
Harry, 32, spent time at the Leicester AIDS Support service which provides vital support to those living with AIDS or affected by AIDS. The charity is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
