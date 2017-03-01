#Politics and 33% fewer #HIV infections in the #UK
Professor Sheena McCormack studied the efficacy of PrEP in the United Kingdom. She headed a major NHS study to ascertain how effective the drug was, and who should be given it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Words and what not.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Mexibay
|16
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|JClx
|2,274
|be believe in.your self
|Wed
|Atguy
|2
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 22
|fancie
|75
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 21
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC