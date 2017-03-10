PM Modi, help us, say chidren with HIV after India runs out of life-saving drug
Children Living With HIV have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help after a drug, manufactured by pharmaceutical giant Cipla, had run out. According to a report in The Hindu, CLHIV had written to the PM on March 4, with the signature of 637 children between ages 3 and 9. The letter says, "the pharmaceutical company Cipla has in various forums cited delay in payments by the national programme for the HIV medicines by several years and even non-payment of its dues in many cases.
