Pittsburgh AIDS Task Force honors Shadyside dentist

Shadyside dentist Larry Leahy will be honored for his service to the HIV/AIDS community at the April 26 annual benefit for the Pittsburgh AIDS Task Force. The PATF will award Dr. Leahy this year's Kerry Stoner Award, named for a PATF founder and its first executive director, to recognize his work as "the first dentist in southwestern Pennsylvania to knowingly see HIV-positive patients" and for his support to the PATF for more than 25 years.

