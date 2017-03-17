Origin Sciences' OriCol to be used in...

Origin Sciences' OriCol to be used in HIV study

13 hrs ago

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center has selected Origin Sciences' novel mucosal sampling device OriCola for use in sample collection as part of a phase I HIV study. The HVTN 116 study will see OriCola used in a study to test two experimental antibodies VCR01 and VCR01LS, both of which can recognise and block many of the different forms of HIV, and in previous studies have been shown to block HIV infection.

Chicago, IL

