OraSure Receives Global Fund Classification to Enable HIV Self-Test Procurement
OraSure Technologies, Inc. , a leader in point of care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, today announced that its OraQuickA HIV Self-Test has been designated as eligible for procurement by purchasing entities entitled to access Global Fund and/or UNITAID resources. The OraQuickA HIV Self-Test has been classified by the Global Fund's Expert Review Panel for Diagnostics as CATEGORY-2.
