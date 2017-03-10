Nih extends PPD HIV research support ...

Nih extends PPD HIV research support contract until 2024

The renewed contract covers a range of research related services, including monitoring therapeutic trials, prevention trials, and vaccines work, with the ultimate goal of an "AIDS-free generation." Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC has secured a renewal of its contract with the Division of AIDS , National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases , part of the National Institutes of Health , for the fifth time.

