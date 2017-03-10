Nih extends PPD HIV research support contract until 2024
The renewed contract covers a range of research related services, including monitoring therapeutic trials, prevention trials, and vaccines work, with the ultimate goal of an "AIDS-free generation." Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC has secured a renewal of its contract with the Division of AIDS , National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases , part of the National Institutes of Health , for the fifth time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Drug Researcher.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|Stoppholocles
|78
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|16 hr
|Stoppholocles
|1
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|17 hr
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|22 hr
|Vixenspring
|55
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Mon
|Heaven27
|17
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 3
|GAYNARADA
|16
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Mar 2
|JClx
|2,274
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC