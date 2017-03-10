Nigeria: Concerns Over Drug Resistant TB, HIV Co-Infection
Nigeria on Friday March 24 joined other countries to celebrate the 2017 World Tuberculosis Day with the theme, Unite to end TB in Nigeria: Accelerating TB Case Detection and Treatment. As part of efforts to stop the disease, experts have alerted to the growing cases of Multi-Drug Resistant TB , the burgeoning epidemic of the disease in Nigeria, which rides on the co-existing pandemic of Human Immuno-deficiency Virus , and that diagnosing MDR and extensively drug-resistant TB as well as HIV-associated TB can be complex and expensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Sat
|cholomeco
|3
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Sat
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Mar 19
|Chris
|14
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Mar 16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC