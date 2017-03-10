Nigeria: Concerns Over Drug Resistant...

Nigeria: Concerns Over Drug Resistant TB, HIV Co-Infection

Nigeria on Friday March 24 joined other countries to celebrate the 2017 World Tuberculosis Day with the theme, Unite to end TB in Nigeria: Accelerating TB Case Detection and Treatment. As part of efforts to stop the disease, experts have alerted to the growing cases of Multi-Drug Resistant TB , the burgeoning epidemic of the disease in Nigeria, which rides on the co-existing pandemic of Human Immuno-deficiency Virus , and that diagnosing MDR and extensively drug-resistant TB as well as HIV-associated TB can be complex and expensive.

