NIDA dissertation grant awarded to examine mechanisms linking HIV syndemic factors

Mr. Raymond Moody - a 4th year doctoral student in Health Psychology and Clinical Science training program at the CUNY Graduate Center and a graduate student researcher at Hunter College's Center for HIV/AIDS Educational Studies and Training - has been awarded a two year grant totaling $155,972 from the National Institute on Drug Abuse to support his dissertation research. Gay and bisexual men continue to account for a significant majority of all new HIV infections in the U.S, with condomless anal sex in the absence of PrEP being the most common HIV transmission risk behavior.

