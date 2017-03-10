New computer models could help resear...

New computer models could help researchers to better predict side-effects of drugs

15 hrs ago

New computer models from North Carolina State University show how a variant of a common protein involved in human immune response binds to the antiviral drug abacavir, causing a severe life-threatening reaction known as the abacavir hypersensitivity syndrome . The work has implications for predicting severe adverse reactions caused by existing drugs and future drug candidates in subpopulations of patients.

