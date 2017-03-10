New computer models could help researchers to better predict side-effects of drugs
New computer models from North Carolina State University show how a variant of a common protein involved in human immune response binds to the antiviral drug abacavir, causing a severe life-threatening reaction known as the abacavir hypersensitivity syndrome . The work has implications for predicting severe adverse reactions caused by existing drugs and future drug candidates in subpopulations of patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Stoppholocles
|78
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mon
|Stoppholocles
|1
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mon
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|Mar 6
|Vixenspring
|55
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Mar 6
|Heaven27
|17
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 3
|GAYNARADA
|16
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Mar 2
|JClx
|2,274
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC