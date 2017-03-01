Neuroinflammation in treated HIV-positive individuals: a Tspo Pet study.
To explore the effects of microglial activation on brain function and structure, and its relationship with peripheral inflammatory markers, in treated, HIV-positive individuals, using in vivo [ C]PBR28 PET . Cognitively healthy HIV-positive individuals on suppressive antiretroviral therapy and HIV-negative individuals underwent brain [ C]PBR28 PET and MRI.
