NAACP initiative to talk to local pastors about HIV
The Black Church & HIV, a training initiative from NAACP, is coming to Orlando this week to talk to local faith leaders about the importance of the church in reducing HIV infection rates among African Americans.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|Stoppholocles
|78
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mon
|Stoppholocles
|1
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mon
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Vixenspring
|55
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Mon
|Heaven27
|17
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 3
|GAYNARADA
|16
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Mar 2
|JClx
|2,274
