Men targeted in sub-Saharan HIV testing trial
Men from sub-Saharan Africa are less inclined to test for HIV because of clinic hours and the stigma associated with HIV males. Research presented at last month's Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections also showed that home testing was not as effective with men.
