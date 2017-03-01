'Make some noise' for safe, supportive HIV/AIDS care, says UN on Zero Discrimination Day
Since AIDS emerged 35 years ago, the international community has taken strides in stemming the disease - but must continue with resolve and commitment in eradicating the epidemic by 2030, as set by the Sustainable Development Goals . UN Photo/Staton Winter 1 March 2017 – The United Nations agency leading the world's HIV/AIDS response is urging everyone to 'make some noise' for zero discrimination in healthcare settings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|be believe in.your self
|6 hr
|Atguy
|2
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Feb 26
|Bob
|2,272
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 22
|fancie
|75
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 21
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC