'Make some noise' for safe, supportive HIV/AIDS care, says UN on Zero Discrimination Day

Since AIDS emerged 35 years ago, the international community has taken strides in stemming the disease - but must continue with resolve and commitment in eradicating the epidemic by 2030, as set by the Sustainable Development Goals . UN Photo/Staton Winter 1 March 2017 – The United Nations agency leading the world's HIV/AIDS response is urging everyone to 'make some noise' for zero discrimination in healthcare settings.

