Magic Johnson Stops in Capitol City to Advocate for HIV/AIDS Coverage
Johnson, who stunned the sports world in 1991 when he retired after contracting HIV, met with 10 members of the senate democratic caucus and later with Senate President Joe Negron to advocate for HIV/AIDS coverage and dental coverage in state health-care programs. Johnson is an investor and spokesman for simply healthcare plans, incorporated, which, along with affiliates, serves more than 200 thousand medicare and medicaid members in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|1
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|Mar 6
|Vixenspring
|55
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Mar 6
|Heaven27
|17
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 3
|GAYNARADA
|16
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC