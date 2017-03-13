Magic Johnson Stops in Capitol City t...

Magic Johnson Stops in Capitol City to Advocate for HIV/AIDS Coverage

20 hrs ago

Johnson, who stunned the sports world in 1991 when he retired after contracting HIV, met with 10 members of the senate democratic caucus and later with Senate President Joe Negron to advocate for HIV/AIDS coverage and dental coverage in state health-care programs. Johnson is an investor and spokesman for simply healthcare plans, incorporated, which, along with affiliates, serves more than 200 thousand medicare and medicaid members in Florida.

