Lil Eazy-E Suggests Proposed HIV Bill Is "Population Control"
California lawmakers considering lessening the penalty for those who knowingly expose their sexual partners to HIV is a case of "population control," according to Compton rapper Lil Eazy-E . While speaking with TMZ , the son of the late Eazy-E offered his thoughts on recent news about politicians mulling over whether or not to change HIV criminalization laws.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mon
|Christaliban
|2
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Mar 19
|Chris
|14
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 18
|Tracey
|2
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Mar 16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
