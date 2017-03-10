Legendary Entertainer Dionne Warwick ...

Legendary Entertainer Dionne Warwick Renews Fight Against HIV/AIDS...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Legendary entertainer Dionne Warwick has released three new public service announcements designed to heighten public awareness about the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS on older adults and women over the age of 50, especially African American women. The informational PSAs, which focus on Women and HIV, the use of Pre-exposure Prophylaxis or PrEP, and Older Adults and HIV, respectively, were released in tandem with ACRIA, a New York City-based national organization internationally renowned for its research, advocacy and education on older adults and youth affected by HIV/AIDS, and marks the five-time Grammy Award winning vocalist's introduction as a Goodwill Ambassador for the organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mon Stoppholocles 78
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mon Stoppholocles 1
News Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on... Mon Marcavage s Trick 1
News Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07) Mar 6 Vixenspring 55
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Mar 6 Heaven27 17
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 3 GAYNARADA 16
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Mar 2 JClx 2,274
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,805 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC