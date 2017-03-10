Legendary Entertainer Dionne Warwick Renews Fight Against HIV/AIDS...

Legendary entertainer Dionne Warwick has released three new public service announcements designed to heighten public awareness about the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS on older adults and women over the age of 50, especially African American women. The informational PSAs, which focus on Women and HIV, the use of Pre-exposure Prophylaxis or PrEP, and Older Adults and HIV, respectively, were released in tandem with ACRIA, a New York City-based national organization internationally renowned for its research, advocacy and education on older adults and youth affected by HIV/AIDS, and marks the five-time Grammy Award winning vocalist's introduction as a Goodwill Ambassador for the organization.

