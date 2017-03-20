Leader in fight against AIDS to speak at UGA
Deborah Birx, the ambassador-at-large and U.S. global AIDS coordinator at the State Department, will speak at the University of Georgia on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Deborah Birx, a physician, is the ambassador-at-large and U.S. global AIDS coordinator at the Department of State.
