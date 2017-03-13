Kenya: Pre-Exposure HIV Drug Free At All Public Facilities

Kenyans who are at a substantial ongoing risk of contracting HIV will for the first time in history be placed on antiretroviral medication, as the government moves to reduce the country's HIV transmission rate. The Head of the National AIDS and STI Control Programme Martin Sirengo says the new HIV intervention measure will be rolled out in the country from April and will involve the use of Pre-exposure Prophylaxis among people who are HIV negative but who face the risk of contracting the disease.

