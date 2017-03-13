'Immunotherapy' in Monkeys Shows Promise as Long-Term HIV Treatment

Treatment with two anti-HIV antibodies right after infection might help keep the AIDS-causing virus in check for a prolonged period, according to the new study. Despite an arsenal of HIV drugs, effective long-term treatment remains elusive because inactive versions of the virus lie in wait for an opportunity to attack the immune system, said the researchers from Rockefeller University in New York City and the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

