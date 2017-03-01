How Howard Ashman's Battle with AIDS Inspired Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast'

When's it my turn? Wouldn't I love Love to explore that shore above? Out of the sea Wish I could be Part of that world His words are some of the most popular song lyrics ever, filling the sweeping scores of The Little Mermaid , Aladdin , Little Shop of Horrors and Beauty and the Beast . The latter is about to be imagined as a live-action remake , continuing Ashman's legacy that helped shape one of the most powerful and enduring Disney classics ever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.