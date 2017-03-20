HIV trial: Man denies making up claims in anger
A man has denied making up allegations his ex-boyfriend gave him HIV because he was angry about infidelity, a court has heard. The man, who has name suppression, is giving evidence at the Auckland District Court during the jury trial of his former partner, Mikio Filitonga.
