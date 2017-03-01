HIV stigma put on the agenda with films screened at Brisbane Queer Film Festival
Queensland Positive People has launched its new short film series tackling HIV stigma at the Brisbane Queer Film Festival. O'Connor spoke about the advances that have been made in HIV treatment, adding that stigma against people with HIV is still a major problem.
