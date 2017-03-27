HIV/AIDS infection rate drops in Ebonyi - Official
The HIV/AIDS infection rate in Ebonyi has dropped from three to 0.9 per cent, Mr Ezzagu Nwiboko, the state Coordinator, Ebonyi State Action Committee on AIDS , has said. "We are still worried that the prevalence of the scourge is still high among the commercial sex workers and drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truvada?
|12 hr
|John doe
|2
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Sat
|cholomeco
|3
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Sat
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Mar 19
|Chris
|14
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Mar 16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC