Heartwarming Animated Clip Tackles Li...

Heartwarming Animated Clip Tackles Lingering Myths About HIV/AIDS

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Switched

A humorous and heartwarming new animated video aims to clear up lingering confusion that young people may have about HIV/AIDS . Produced by AMAZE , an online sex education resource for tweens, the March 30 clip depicts a game show hosted by "Dr. Pill."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... 9 hr linamm6 5
Truvada? Tue John doe 2
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 25 Dandy Randy 18
News Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup... Mar 20 Christaliban 2
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Mar 19 Chris 14
News Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO Mar 16 Shirvell s Shrivel 1
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Mar 11 Meanwhile at Fred... 4
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,846 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC