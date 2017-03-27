Health Risks Grow as Young People Born With HIV Age
Teens and young adults who were infected with HIV near the time of birth are at increased risk for serious health problems and death, a new study finds. "Despite being engaged in health care, the number of deaths among youth born with HIV in the U.S. is 6 to 12 times higher than for youth without HIV of the same age, sex and race," said study leader Dr. Anne Neilan.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|linamm6
|176
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|linamm6
|79
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Thu
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Mar 19
|Chris
|14
