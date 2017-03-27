Health Risks Grow as Young People Bor...

Health Risks Grow as Young People Born With HIV Age

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: HON

Teens and young adults who were infected with HIV near the time of birth are at increased risk for serious health problems and death, a new study finds. "Despite being engaged in health care, the number of deaths among youth born with HIV in the U.S. is 6 to 12 times higher than for youth without HIV of the same age, sex and race," said study leader Dr. Anne Neilan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for partner (Jul '16) 14 hr linamm6 176
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 15 hr linamm6 79
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Thu linamm6 5
Truvada? Mar 28 John doe 2
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 25 Dandy Randy 18
News Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup... Mar 20 Christaliban 2
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Mar 19 Chris 14
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC