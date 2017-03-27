Health problems may increase as young people infected with HIV at birth get older
A new study has found that U.S. youth infected with HIV around the time of their birth are at higher risk throughout their adolescence and young adulthood for experiencing serious health problems, poor control of the HIV virus or death. The report, led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital , has been published online in JAMA Pediatrics .
