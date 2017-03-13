Gweru commences HIV-AIDS self-testing

HIV testing has become easier for Gweru residents following the recent introduction of a self-testing kit by the city's New Start Centre, an official has said. Speaking at the Zimbabwe Family Planning Council offices last week a senior official who preferred anonymity said they have introduced the use of HIV self-testing kits at their various centres in the city.

