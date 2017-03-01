Go and test for HIV- Kabaka urges men

Go and test for HIV- Kabaka urges men

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has launched an HIV prevention campaign aimed at sensitizing married men and youthful boys to embrace the preventive measures including blood testing. This was during the celebrations of Buganda Health Day which were held at Buvuma county headquarters at Maggyo on Saturday under the theme " Lets join together to fight HIV/AIDS with men at the forefront."

