Ghana records increasing Multi Resist...

Ghana records increasing Multi Resistant Tuberculosis cases

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

That's according to the Chairman for the Wealth Health Organization Child Tuberculosis Task force, Dr. Anthony Enimil who describes it as dangerous. The National Tuberculosis Program says 77 cases of Multi Resistant TB in 2016 up from 60 recorded in 2015 being treated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 3 hr The Virgin Queen 17
News Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup... Mar 20 Christaliban 2
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Mar 19 Chris 14
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 18 Tracey 2
News Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO Mar 16 Shirvell s Shrivel 1
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Mar 11 Meanwhile at Fred... 4
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 6 Stoppholocles 78
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,811,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC