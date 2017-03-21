Getting to Zero: Global Social Work R...

Getting to Zero: Global Social Work Responds to HIV

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

With 2030 fast approaching, the goal of ending the world HIV/AIDS epidemic is an ambitious one. Now a new joint publication from the International Association of Schools and Social Work and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS , gives renewed global focus to the Getting to Zero strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup... Mon Christaliban 2
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Mar 19 Chris 14
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 18 Tracey 2
News Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO Mar 16 Shirvell s Shrivel 1
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Mar 11 Meanwhile at Fred... 4
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 6 Stoppholocles 78
News Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on... Mar 6 Marcavage s Trick 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC