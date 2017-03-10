Georgia's HIV infections decline 6 percent annually from 2008-2014

Crediting the new figures to "effective prevention and treatment strategies," Georgia Department of Public Health officials are pleased with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent analysis, reporting a 6 percent annual decrease in the state's HIV infections from 2008 to 2014. "This is very encouraging news for Georgia as we work to eliminate HIV/AIDS in the state," stated J. Patrick O'Neal, M.D., director of Health Protection for DPH, in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.