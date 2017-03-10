Georgia HIV infections drop significa...

Georgia HIV infections drop significantly

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Georgia Department of Public Health says HIV infections in Georgia dropped 6 percent each year from 2008 to 2014. In a news release, the DPH says a recent analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia is among eight states whose infection rate dropped significantly during the six-year period.

