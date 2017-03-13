Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO

There are 1 comment on the Philadelphia Gay News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO.

AIDS Fund's monthly GayBINGO event will honor community contributions in a more formal setting this month with the 18th-annual Black-Tie GayBINGO! The March 25 event will feature cocktails, dinner, six bingo games, a silent auction and entertainment from hosts and drag performers the Bingo Verifying Divas. AIDS Fund will honor Holder for his volunteer work with the organization.

Shirvell s Shrivel

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
Even the regular GayBINGO nights throughout the year are a pretty tough ticket.
Chicago, IL

