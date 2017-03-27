Findings offer new ideas about vaccine development
Vaccine development is largely trial and error-which results in years of pricey development and just a 6 percent success rate-but a University of Michigan researcher believes he's found a way to potentially improve those numbers. Wei Cheng, a U-M associate professor of pharmacy, and his research lab have identified a common molecular feature in existing viral vaccines that if applied broadly at the outset of new development, Cheng believes might shave years off vaccine production time while improving their success rate.
