Engineered 'Switch' Puts Scientists One Step Closer To Curing AIDS
Scientists are getting close to developing a vaccine for one of the most deadly diseases on Earth, according to a new study published Wednesday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Researchers engineered an "on/off switch" into a weakened form of Human Immunodeficiency Virus , the virus which causes Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome .
