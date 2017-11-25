Elkins sewing center sending dresses ...

Elkins sewing center sending dresses to Africa

More than 100 dresses made by the Elkins Sewing Center and local volunteers will be given to children living in African countries. Bonnie Scalia, a volunteer inspired by the organization Dress a Girl Around the World, acquired a grant for dress materials to move forward.

