Elevated Prevalence of Multidrug-Resi...

Elevated Prevalence of Multidrug-Resistant Gram-Negative Organisms in HIV-Positive Men

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Infection Control Today

Routes of transmission of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative organisms are not completely understood. Since sexual transmission of MDRGN might represent a potential mode that has not been noticed so far, this study by Reinheimer, et al. evaluated transmission of MDRGN in HIV-positive men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Infection Control Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Mar 11 Meanwhile at Fred... 4
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 6 Stoppholocles 78
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 6 Stoppholocles 1
News Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on... Mar 6 Marcavage s Trick 1
News Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07) Mar 6 Vixenspring 55
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Mar 6 Heaven27 17
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 3 GAYNARADA 16
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,454 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC