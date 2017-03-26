Durex Wants to Break India's Condom-B...

Durex Wants to Break India's Condom-Buying Taboo

Yesterday Read more: Bloomberg

Jeans are easier to buy than condoms in India -- at least that's what Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is betting with a new line of Durex rubbers. unmet need for family planning than any other country, and social stigma and a lack of privacy in stores has kept condom use to less than 6 percent of contraceptive methods in a country also battling the world's third-highest HIV burden.

