Dakum to Nigerians: hard to find U.S born baby with HIV, there is hope for Nigerian
The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria has assured that the next generation of Nigeria's population will not have to deal with the prevention and spread of HIV in the country. Dr Patrick Dakum, the Chief Executive Officer of the institute, said this while fielding questions at journalists Forum on Wednesday in Abuja.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|be believe in.your self
|19 hr
|Atguy
|2
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Feb 26
|Bob
|2,272
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 22
|fancie
|75
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 21
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC