Counselling for patients exposed to HIV-positive bloodMar. 17, 2017, 11:25 Am Ast

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said Attorney General Faris Al Rawi has advised him to refrain from disclosing information on whether three people, including an eight year old boy, contracted HIV from contaminated blood at the National Blood Transfusion Service , Frederick Street, Port of Spain. Deyalsingh also said "it was limited to one pint of blood."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.