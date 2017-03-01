Colorado and Wisconsin AIDS Groups Merge, Create a New HIV Medical Home
Rocky Mountain CARES , which operates in Denver, and the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin in Milwaukee are merging after unanimous votes from the boards of directors of both groups, according to a joint press release . The merger's immediate goal is for RMC to set up an HIV Medical Home in Denver, similar to the one operated by ARCW.
