Colorado and Wisconsin AIDS Groups Merge, Create a New HIV Medical Home

Friday Read more: POZ

Rocky Mountain CARES , which operates in Denver, and the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin in Milwaukee are merging after unanimous votes from the boards of directors of both groups, according to a joint press release . The merger's immediate goal is for RMC to set up an HIV Medical Home in Denver, similar to the one operated by ARCW.

