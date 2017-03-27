City Councillor Tito Jackson to hold hearing into City's decision...
City Council Meeting on the City of Boston's recent decision to shutter two transitional housing programs for residents, mostly men, in recovery. One is of these programs, Project SOAR, offers 20 beds for residents in recovery, and the second program, Safe Harbor offers beds for 20 residents who are HIV+ and in recovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sampan.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truvada?
|Tue
|John doe
|2
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 25
|cholomeco
|3
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Mar 19
|Chris
|14
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Mar 16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC