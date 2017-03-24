Chinese mother devoted to HIV/AIDS ed...

Chinese mother devoted to HIV/AIDS education, prevention for young people

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Zhang Yinjun, who founded a non-profit program to help young people across China to prevent HIV/AIDS, told Xinhua that as a mother, she was very much saddened and worried to read heart-rending news stories about the growing number of Chinese young people who have contracted human immunodeficiency virus , which causes the killer disease AIDS. Zhang quit her job at the Chinese Ministry of Public Health 12 years ago to set up the AIDS Prevention Education Project for Chinese Youth .

