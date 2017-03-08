Child prostitution on the rise in Tumu

The Tumu township, capital of the Sissala East district of the Upper West region is gradually gaining notoriety in child prostitution a study by Social Initiative for Literacy and Development Programme has revealed. Chief Executive Officer of SILDEP Moses Dramani Luri disclosed that the child prostitutes operate in groups and are referred to as "Sexy vampires", "Awilo", and "Kampala" with operative slogans like "It is our business and men shall suffer".

