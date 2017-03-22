Charlie Sheen claims others stars are...

Charlie Sheen claims others stars are HIV-positive -- but he's not telling

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Staying mum Charlie Sheen claims he knows people in Hollywood who are living with HIV like himself but will not disclose their names His headline-grabbing statement was just one of the shocking revelations Charlie made during the interview, in which he also recalled once being offered a naked lap dance from Lady Gaga. Later in the interview, the controversial thespian revealed more details about his relationship with Lindsay Lohan who filmed a cameo for his show Anger Management in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup... Mon Christaliban 2
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Mar 19 Chris 14
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 18 Tracey 2
News Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO Mar 16 Shirvell s Shrivel 1
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Mar 11 Meanwhile at Fred... 4
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 6 Stoppholocles 78
News Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on... Mar 6 Marcavage s Trick 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,166 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC