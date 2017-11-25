CD4+ T-cell count useful to assess an...

CD4+ T-cell count useful to assess antiretroviral therapy response in HTLV-1/HIV patients?

The authors compared the CD4+ T-cell counts and HIV-1 RNA viral loads of 383 patients who were either mono-infected with HIV or co-infected with HTLV-1/HIV. They confirmed that co-infected patients were more likely to have higher CD4+ T-cell counts prior to treatment initiation with no immunologic benefit--a result that has been well documented in scholarly literature.

