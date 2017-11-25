CD4+ T-cell count useful to assess antiretroviral therapy response in HTLV-1/HIV patients?
The authors compared the CD4+ T-cell counts and HIV-1 RNA viral loads of 383 patients who were either mono-infected with HIV or co-infected with HTLV-1/HIV. They confirmed that co-infected patients were more likely to have higher CD4+ T-cell counts prior to treatment initiation with no immunologic benefit--a result that has been well documented in scholarly literature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Thu
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|1
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|Mar 6
|Vixenspring
|55
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Mar 6
|Heaven27
|17
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC