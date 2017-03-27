'Cases of HIV, STIs rising among youths in Lagos'
L eadership Initiative for Youth Empowerment has raised alarm over the high rates of Human Immunodeficiency Virus and other sexually Transmitted Infections, STI, among youths in Lagos state, even as it called on youths to access primary healthcare centres rather than resorting to traditional methods of treatment. Speaking at the event, the Group Programme Manager, James Unegbu,said: "Mostly affected by this scourge within the community are vulnerable persons within the community, as their styles contribute about 10 percent of all cases of infection in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truvada?
|12 hr
|John doe
|2
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Sat
|cholomeco
|3
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Sat
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Mar 19
|Chris
|14
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Mar 16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC