Can I breastfeed my baby if its fathe...

Can I breastfeed my baby if its father is HIV positive?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Dear Doctor: I am HIV negative but my husband is HIV positive. Can I breastfeed my baby? My people are saying I should not breastfeed! - Jane Dear Jane: Your kind of question means your husband did not accompany you for antenatal care where advice would have been given.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) 1 hr Heaven27 17
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 3 GAYNARADA 16
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Mar 2 JClx 2,274
be believe in.your self Mar 1 Atguy 2
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Feb 22 fancie 75
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Feb 16 Mary 200
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,960 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC