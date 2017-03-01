Can I breastfeed my baby if its father is HIV positive?
Dear Doctor: I am HIV negative but my husband is HIV positive. Can I breastfeed my baby? My people are saying I should not breastfeed! - Jane Dear Jane: Your kind of question means your husband did not accompany you for antenatal care where advice would have been given.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Heaven27
|17
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 3
|GAYNARADA
|16
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Mar 2
|JClx
|2,274
|be believe in.your self
|Mar 1
|Atguy
|2
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 22
|fancie
|75
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC